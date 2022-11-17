A rise in antisemitism motivates a metro-Atlanta rabbi to seek common ground

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Everyone deserves to feel safe where they live and work, but there’s a rise in antisemitism across the country. Even in the metro, there have been reports of hate speech flyers being distributed to people’s homes.

A local rabbi is hoping the religious community can help spread love and acceptance, rather than hate.

Dr. Albert Slomovitz who’s an ordained rabbi, author, and former military chaplain says we have more in common than the differences that separate us.

“I just think it’s time that we have a different approach. We are spiritual siblings,” said Dr. Albert Slomovitz.

There’s been a spike in antisemitism across the country. Most recently, antisemitic statements made by rap star Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, that’s raised public concern. So, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Slomovitz and several other religious leaders in the Metro penned a letter calling for peace and understanding.

“Not just saying this is bad, and this is bad. And just say, start out with the premise, that these people or whatever faith, whatever ethnic group, orientation - they’re really are brothers and sisters,” said Slomovitz.

Slomovitz who wrote three children’s books about faith, says kids are paying attention. They see pop culture controversies playing out on their social media, so parents shouldn’t be afraid to talk with their kids about those tough topics.

“I would simply ask; do you have Jewish friends? Do you know anybody that’s Jewish or do you have any questions,” said Slomovitz.

Antisemitism and hate are playing out in real time. Police say someone distributed flyers to several homes in Kennesaw this past weekend with antisemitic hate speech written on them. Slomovitz worries by not talking about it, we end in an endless cycle of hate.

“I think sometimes we don’t appreciate the power of prejudice.”

So far, eight religious leaders have signed onto that letter. Slomovitz hopes this article will inspire others to do the same.

