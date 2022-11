Runoff early voting dates and times for metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a list of the early voting dates and times ahead of the runoff on Dec. 6.

Barrow County: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Bartow County: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Cherokee County: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Clayton County: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Cobb County: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Coweta County: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Dawson County: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

DeKalb County: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 27-Dec. 2. Will also offer early voting on Nov. 26 pending litigation.

Douglas County: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

Fayette County: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Nov. 28-Dec. 2 .

Forsyth County: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Fulton County: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 2 (offering Sunday voting)

Gwinnett County: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 2 (offering Sunday voting)

Newton County: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Paulding County: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Pickens County: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2

