Thanksgiving turkey giveaway event underway in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We are just a week out from Thanksgiving and while some people may be wondering what to make, others are concerned about how they’ll afford their family dinner.

There’s a team effort underway to make sure as many people as possible eat well for Thanksgiving in the metro Atlanta area.

Families in need can go ahead and grab their turkey with all the fixings Thursday morning from 6 to 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia. The church is giving away 2,000 turkeys and meal boxes with no registration required. But you’ll probably want to get there early as a big turnout is expected.

There’s been a line of cars at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church since 3 this morning. All folks waiting to get a free turkey and meal box. They’ll start being handed out by volunteers at 6 AM. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/k2ZeNDXgkc — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) November 17, 2022

The event is being held early so folks can grab their food and still make it to work on time. The event will go on until all of the food has been passed out.

The church is located on Woodrow Road in Lithonia:

