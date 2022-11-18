17 arrested in Spalding County for guns and drugs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seventeen people were recently arrested for drug trafficking and distribution in Griffin, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine was seized along with 21 guns, approximately 250 prescription pills of various types, 2 pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GBB, small amounts of THC, four vehicles and more than $17,000.

SPALDING COUNTY DRUGS (SPALDING COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

The Sheriff’s Office says that Special Operations Agents also discovered the organization was tied to a source in the metro Atlanta area who was responsible for pounds of meth coming into Griffin and Spalding County on a weekly basis.

Because the supplier lived outside of Spalding County, they contacted other agencies for assistance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the arrested people “are not kids” and “have been around the cell block a time or two and knew exactly what they were doing.”

Those arrested include:

Bobby Kenneth Lewis Jr., 54

Stephen Rowell, 49

William David Carter Jr., 52

Miranda Chambley, 42

Joseph Gilbert, 61

Melanie Tharpe, 47

George Spratlin, 62

William Jody Davenport, 47

Daniel Shane Bright, 53

Dereak Bryant Eppinger, 57

Allan Rogers, 58

Melanie Clark, 49

Ryan Painter, 43

Benjamin Bass, 53

Darren Leverette, 50

Brenda Adams, 28

Gary Dean Jarrett, 42

The following people are still wanted:

James Vickers, 34

Jon Botrell, 51

Ronald Haney Jr., 47

Dereak Bryant Eppinger (previously arrested)

