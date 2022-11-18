Positively Georgia
Atlanta E-911 hosting on the spot hiring event

E-911 Center
E-911 Center((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday is your chance to join the Atlanta E-911 Communications Center.

Atlanta E-911 is hosting a hiring event Friday, Nov. 18. Attendees will be able to walk in, test, interview, and walk away with a conditional job offer.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

If you have copies of the following required documents (not required to attend but encouraged) you’re asked to bring them:

  • A copy of your High School Diploma, Certified High School Transcripts, or G.E.D. Certificate
  • A copy of your original Social Security Card
  • A copy of your Birth Certificate – from the Bureau of Vital Statistics
  • A copy of your current valid State Driver’s License
  • Two (2) passport-style photographs
  • An original copy of your Driver’s Record, including the past seven (7) years history transcript from the Department of Motor Vehicles in EVERY state in which you have EVER held a valid Driver’s License

To reserve your spot now, click here.

EVENT LOCATION:

