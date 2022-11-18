Atlanta E-911 hosting on the spot hiring event
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday is your chance to join the Atlanta E-911 Communications Center.
Atlanta E-911 is hosting a hiring event Friday, Nov. 18. Attendees will be able to walk in, test, interview, and walk away with a conditional job offer.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atlanta Metropolitan State College.
If you have copies of the following required documents (not required to attend but encouraged) you’re asked to bring them:
- A copy of your High School Diploma, Certified High School Transcripts, or G.E.D. Certificate
- A copy of your original Social Security Card
- A copy of your Birth Certificate – from the Bureau of Vital Statistics
- A copy of your current valid State Driver’s License
- Two (2) passport-style photographs
- An original copy of your Driver’s Record, including the past seven (7) years history transcript from the Department of Motor Vehicles in EVERY state in which you have EVER held a valid Driver’s License
