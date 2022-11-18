Atlanta E-911 hosting on the spot hiring event

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday is your chance to join the Atlanta E-911 Communications Center.

Atlanta E-911 is hosting a hiring event Friday, Nov. 18. Attendees will be able to walk in, test, interview, and walk away with a conditional job offer.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

If you have copies of the following required documents (not required to attend but encouraged) you’re asked to bring them:

A copy of your High School Diploma, Certified High School Transcripts, or G.E.D. Certificate

A copy of your original Social Security Card

A copy of your Birth Certificate – from the Bureau of Vital Statistics

A copy of your current valid State Driver’s License

Two (2) passport-style photographs

An original copy of your Driver’s Record, including the past seven (7) years history transcript from the Department of Motor Vehicles in EVERY state in which you have EVER held a valid Driver’s License

To reserve your spot now, click here.

EVENT LOCATION:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.