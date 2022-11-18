Atlanta police looking for possible suspects in snatch theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for persons of interest in a snatch theft that happened Nov. 16.

An employee at ATM solutions on Lakewood Avenue claimed three men approached him while he was depositing money into an ATM. They then grabbed the money bag and drove off in a Grey Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.