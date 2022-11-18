Positively Georgia
Atlanta police looking for possible suspects in snatch theft

Suspects in a Nov. 16 snatch theft.
Suspects in a Nov. 16 snatch theft.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for persons of interest in a snatch theft that happened Nov. 16.

An employee at ATM solutions on Lakewood Avenue claimed three men approached him while he was depositing money into an ATM. They then grabbed the money bag and drove off in a Grey Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

