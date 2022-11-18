Atlanta Taylor Swift fans disappointed by Ticketmaster issues

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Taylor Swift fans are part of the millions of people disappointed by Ticketmaster issues.

The website appeared to crash during the pre-sale of Swift’s upcoming ‘The Eras Tour’ and on Thursday the company announced Friday’s public on-sale for the tour has been canceled.

“I was on the Ticketmaster queue for 6 1/2 hours on Tuesday and it was paused for maybe 2 1/2 of those hours,” Paige Muma, a fan, said. “Which was something I’d never seen before, so that was alarming.”

The problems were alarming for lawmakers also, some even questioning the power of Ticketmaster.

Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote a letter to Ticketmaster’s CEO saying she has serious concerns about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry and what the company is doing to provide the best service.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster previously responded that there has been historically unprecedented demand, with millions showing up to buy tickets for Swift’s tour.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office told Atlanta News First in situations such as this, consumers are encouraged to contact the ticket broker agency.

While the AG’s Office has not received any complaints about the Taylor Swift pre-sale, they remind Georgians to reach out about consumer-related matters.

