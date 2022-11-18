‘Beagle Brigade’ sniffs out illegal contraband at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At Hartsfield-Jackson’s International baggage claim, customs officers come in all shapes and sizes. The “beagle brigade” is a group of smart dogs focused on protecting Georgians from illegal international contraband.

Officer Bob Grove works directly with the beagles and said they’re trained as agriculture specialists and can detect invasive insects and food items that could have a serious impact on our agricultural resources.

“All of these are prohibited items from coming in because they can pass disease or pests or insects,” Grove said.

Last week, one of the beagles intercepted a giant African snail in someone’s luggage arriving on a flight from Nigeria. The highly invasive snail posed a serious health risk to humans because it carries a parasite that can lead to meningitis.

“We try and do our best. I’m sure some things probably sneak through, but we try and catch everything, but without the beagle brigade we’d be hurting,” Grove said.

According to customs and border protection, they intercept more than 2,500 materials for quarantine nationwide every day. Travelers can transport food in their luggage, but only under one condition.

“You’ve got to declare it. But if you don’t declare it, you are subject to a $300 penalty,” Grove said.

