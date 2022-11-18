Clayton County Schools superintendent steps down

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another metro Atlanta school leader is stepping down as of Thursday.

The Clayton County School District Superintendent, Morcease Beasley, told Atlanta News First he’s leaving the district at the end of the 2022 school year.

“I know that there may be some more children in some other communities that may benefit and may need my leadership. I also have some post-secondary aspirations and I may even at some point in the future, consider some political aspirations. I’m just looking at several options right now,” Beasley said.

Beasley made the announcement on Twitter saying, he is preparing for the transition out of his role as superintendent and it’s been an honor and privilege to serve the community the last six years.

Thank you to all for the kind words, emails, sentiments, and prayers for continued success on the journey as I prepare to transition from Clayton County as Superintendent. Its been an honor and privilege to serve this community. Looking forward to the next great adventure. 😊 — Dr. Morcease Beasley (@MorceaseBeasley) November 17, 2022

He was criticized by some parents for the increase in the number of fights in schools and Thursday he told Atlanta News First in part, that one of the hardest parts of his job as superintendent is learning a student will not be able to continue their educational aspirations.

