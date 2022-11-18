College Park Skyhawks volunteer at ‘Love Feeds’ event

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College Park Skyhawks players and personnel volunteered at the “Love Feeds” event near Woodward Academy in College Park.

The entire team and much of the entertainment crew handed out food, drinks and hygiene kits to more than 100 local families. to begin the Thanksgiving season. The organization provided more than 40 volunteers in total to help with the event.

“Love Feeds” was put on by Love Beyond Walls, an Atlanta-based charity fighting homelessness and economic insecurity.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.