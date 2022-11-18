Positively Georgia
College Park Skyhawks volunteer at ‘Love Feeds’ event

College Park Skyhawks players feed more than 100 families in College Park.
College Park Skyhawks players feed more than 100 families in College Park.(College Park Skyhawks)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College Park Skyhawks players and personnel volunteered at the “Love Feeds” event near Woodward Academy in College Park.

The entire team and much of the entertainment crew handed out food, drinks and hygiene kits to more than 100 local families. to begin the Thanksgiving season. The organization provided more than 40 volunteers in total to help with the event.

“Love Feeds” was put on by Love Beyond Walls, an Atlanta-based charity fighting homelessness and economic insecurity.

