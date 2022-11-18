Positively Georgia
Debate dud | Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker fail to confirm participation

‘Disappointed’ Atlanta Press Club says neither candidate agreed to debate by the TV production deadline
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series has canceled its Georgia U.S. Senate runoff debate scheduled to air live on Georgia Public Broadcasting at 7 p.m. Nov. 21.

The decision was made after neither Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Herschel Walker committed to debating before the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting’s production deadline.

“The Atlanta Press Club believes debating is an important part of any election as a way to help voters contrast where the candidates stand on issues important to them,” said Ken Foskett, Atlanta Press Club board chair. “We are disappointed neither candidate confirmed participation in the debate.”

Walker and Warnock are facing each other in a runoff on Dec. 6 that will determine whether Democrats will have a 51-seat Senate majority or a 50-50 split with the GOP.

The two candidates met in only one debate before the Nov. 8 midterms, one that was hosted not by the press club but by Nexstar in Savannah.

