East Point to host turkey giveaways Nov. 19

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point will host two turkey giveaways Nov. 19. East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID.

Both giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. while supplies last.

The giveaways will be at East Point City Hall at 2757 East Point St. and the East Point Police Substation, located at 3100 Washington Rd.

The City Hall giveaway will take place during the City of East Point’s Fall Festival in partnership with Leafy Greens Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

