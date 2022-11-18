Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

East Point to host turkey giveaways Nov. 19

East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID.
East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID.(bloom)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point will host two turkey giveaways Nov. 19. East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID.

Both giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. while supplies last.

The giveaways will be at East Point City Hall at 2757 East Point St. and the East Point Police Substation, located at 3100 Washington Rd.

The City Hall giveaway will take place during the City of East Point’s Fall Festival in partnership with Leafy Greens Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A girl wears her new jacket at Perkerson Elementary.
Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta get free winter coats
Don't worry, he doesn't fall.
INTERVIEW: Skate The Station is back at Atlantic Station
E-911 Center
Atlanta E-911 hosting on the spot hiring event
Kennesaw State University
Construction project could unclog traffic jams at Kennesaw State