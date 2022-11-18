Positively Georgia
Eight arrested in Gwinnett County after human trafficking investigation

(WNEM TV5)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people were arrested and indicted in Gwinnett County following an investigation into “human trafficking, racketeering and criminal gang activity.”

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Curry, Bobby Downing, Brianna Adames-Joe, Tyreek Lee, Hilton Dobbins, Eric Johnson, Jayda Veronica Wilson and Sean Harvey. The group allegedly trafficked four female victims, including one minor.

Each received various charges: conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, pimping and transferring a firearm to a convicted felon.

Curry was already in jail on a previous and related charge.

