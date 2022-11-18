FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning for Atlanta until 8 a.m.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A freeze warning is in effect for metro Atlanta until 8 a.m. with morning temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday’s summary

High - 52°

Normal high - 63°

Chance of rain - 0%

Grab the coat as you head out for work this morning! Temperatures are starting in the upper 20s to low 30s. You also may need some extra time with frost expected on your windshield. Highs will only reach into the low 50s this afternoon, which is around 10 degrees below average.

Freeze warning for metro Atlanta Friday morning (Atlanta News First)

Our cold weather will continue through the beginning of next week. The high won’t reach 60 again in Atlanta until Wednesday!

It’ll stay dry through the weekend. The next best chance of rain will be on Tuesday when a few showers will be possible. Otherwise, rain will also be possible on Black Friday.

