GA Festival of Trees is back and hoping to support a local nonprofit with some of their proceeds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of people are expected to be at Georgia World Congress Center to get in the holiday spirit, while hopefully raising money for a good cause. The Georgia Festival of Trees is back for the second year. They are hoping to donate some of their proceeds this year to Wellspring Living. The organization has been around for 21 years, they support women and girls who have been sexually exploited.

” Unfortunately sex trafficking is very real in our area...COVID and other circumstances have really made the needs of the women and youth we serve, worse,” said Christian Murphy with Wellspring Living.

“It is a really fantastic vehicle for raising funds for wonderful causes,” said Angie Ulibarri, Georgia Festival of Trees Executive Director.

The Georgia Festival of Trees starts on November 19th and ends on the 27th. Inside Georgia, World Congress Center will be Gingerbread competitions, games for the kids, and even a visit from Santa. Families pay for a ticket to get in. The trees are auctioned off.

“We moved Atlanta about 6 or 7 years ago and noticed that there was no Festival of Trees...we wanted to do something special for the community because we love it here,” said Ulibarri.

