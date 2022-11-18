Goodwill of North Georgia raises $290K in ‘Battle of the BIZ!’ gala

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Goodwill of North Georgia’s “Battle of the BIZ!” gala raised $290,000 for the GoodBIZ! Entrepreneurship program Nov. 12. The program “provides aspiring entrepreneurs a path to running a successful business through career coaching and an 8-to-15-week workshop.”

Graduates battled it out for a $10,000 grand prize. The grand prize went to Deju Green, founder and CEO of EdgeTutoring. EdgeTutoring is a nonprofit that provides academic and test prep tutoring. it has helped more than 500 students since 2017.

Green said, “the $10,000 will provide me with the additional resources to continue helping those in need advance their education and job opportunities.”

The GoodBIZ! program has helped launch 135 new businesses in the last five years.

