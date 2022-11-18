Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Goodwill of North Georgia raises $290K in ‘Battle of the BIZ!’ gala

Battle of the BIZ!
Battle of the BIZ!(Goodwill of North Georgia)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Goodwill of North Georgia’s “Battle of the BIZ!” gala raised $290,000 for the GoodBIZ! Entrepreneurship program Nov. 12. The program “provides aspiring entrepreneurs a path to running a successful business through career coaching and an 8-to-15-week workshop.”

Graduates battled it out for a $10,000 grand prize. The grand prize went to Deju Green, founder and CEO of EdgeTutoring. EdgeTutoring is a nonprofit that provides academic and test prep tutoring. it has helped more than 500 students since 2017.

Green said, “the $10,000 will provide me with the additional resources to continue helping those in need advance their education and job opportunities.”

The GoodBIZ! program has helped launch 135 new businesses in the last five years.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scooter's Coffee presents The Pink Agenda with a $203,000 check.
Scooter’s Coffee raises $203K for cancer research
East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID.
East Point to host turkey giveaways Nov. 19
A girl wears her new jacket at Perkerson Elementary.
Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta get free winter coats
Don't worry, he doesn't fall.
INTERVIEW: Skate The Station is back at Atlantic Station