Hartsfield-Jackson concourses get new $27M fire station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s known as the world’s busiest airport. With the addition of a new fire station, Hartsfield-Jackson is also one of the safest.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other city leaders unveiled the $27,000,000 station on Friday strategically located near the airport’s main concourses.

Dickens said, “the location of [the station] is absolutely perfect because it allows us to save time in getting to each of the concourses and seconds count in an emergency.”

Deputy Chief of Airport Aviation Michael Winfrey said, “the position of this station allows us to get to [EMS calls], reduces the response times to those calls to help those people that actually need the help.

The 24,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility features 16 dorm rooms, a fitness area, a full kitchen, and a specialized aircraft rescue truck.

It’s one of five firehouses located at the airport. City leaders believe it will be a model for future stations around Atlanta.

“This is the type of development that we need at the airport as well as at the fire station on the city streets of Atlanta,” Dickens said.

