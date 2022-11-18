Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

INTERVIEW: Skate The Station is back at Atlantic Station

INTERVIEW: Skate The Station is back at Atlantic Station
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holiday season has come to Atlantic Station with Skate the Station! Visitors can skate on a huge ice skating rink to take a break from shopping or wind down after seeing the latest blockbuster.

First Alert Meteorologist Rodney Harris headed out to Atlantic Station to interview skaters and show off his own moves!

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID.
East Point to host turkey giveaways Nov. 19
A girl wears her new jacket at Perkerson Elementary.
Hundreds of kids in South Atlanta get free winter coats
E-911 Center
Atlanta E-911 hosting on the spot hiring event
Kennesaw State University
Construction project could unclog traffic jams at Kennesaw State