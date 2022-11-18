INTERVIEW: Skate The Station is back at Atlantic Station
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holiday season has come to Atlantic Station with Skate the Station! Visitors can skate on a huge ice skating rink to take a break from shopping or wind down after seeing the latest blockbuster.
First Alert Meteorologist Rodney Harris headed out to Atlantic Station to interview skaters and show off his own moves!
