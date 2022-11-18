Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Lil Baby + Friends Birthday Celebration’ returns to State Farm Arena Dec. 9

Lil Baby performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at...
Lil Baby performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper and Atlanta native Lil Baby will celebrate his third Lil Baby + Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena Dec. 9.

Lil Baby has skyrocketed in popularity since his career began in 2015. His 2022 singles “Right On” and “In A Minute” made him the youngest artist to ever land 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Baby’s latest record, It’s Only Me, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, his third straight No. 1 album.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scooter's Coffee presents The Pink Agenda with a $203,000 check.
Scooter’s Coffee raises $203K for cancer research
Battle of the BIZ!
Goodwill of North Georgia raises $290K in ‘Battle of the BIZ!’ gala
East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID.
East Point to host turkey giveaways Nov. 19
A girl wears her new jacket at Perkerson Elementary.
Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta get free winter coats