‘Lil Baby + Friends Birthday Celebration’ returns to State Farm Arena Dec. 9
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper and Atlanta native Lil Baby will celebrate his third Lil Baby + Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena Dec. 9.
Lil Baby has skyrocketed in popularity since his career began in 2015. His 2022 singles “Right On” and “In A Minute” made him the youngest artist to ever land 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Baby’s latest record, It’s Only Me, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, his third straight No. 1 album.
