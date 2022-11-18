‘Lil Baby + Friends Birthday Celebration’ returns to State Farm Arena Dec. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper and Atlanta native Lil Baby will celebrate his third Lil Baby + Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena Dec. 9.

Lil Baby has skyrocketed in popularity since his career began in 2015. His 2022 singles “Right On” and “In A Minute” made him the youngest artist to ever land 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Baby’s latest record, It’s Only Me, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, his third straight No. 1 album.

