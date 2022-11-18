Positively Georgia
Mattie’s Call issued for missing 63-year-old Clayton County man

Jonathan Brown
Jonathan Brown(Clayton County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing 63-year-old man.

Officials say around 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 16, officers responded to the 1200 block of King Road in Riverdale for a missing person report and learned that Jonathan Brown was last seen that morning walking in the area of King Road.

Brown is described as a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5′08″ in height, and weighs 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black jeans, a black baseball cap, and white sneakers.

Anyone who has contact with Jonathan Brown is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

