Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Paulding County man arrested for inappropriately touching a girl

(unsplash.com)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County man has been arrested after a teenage employee accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct.

56-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Wiggins is accused of touching a juvenile female in “the intimate areas of her body” in an office Nov. 2. Wiggins owns Harvest Time Market, where the girl worked. The girl’s parents contacted police and Wiggins was arrested Nov. 11.

Wiggins has been charged with three counts of sexual battery.

Anyone with information should contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 770-443-3047

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The body of the Athens wife, mother and businesswoman was found Sept. 11, 2022.
Police: Debbie Collier, missing Athens woman, died from self-inflicted wounds
College Park Skyhawks players feed more than 100 families in College Park.
College Park Skyhawks volunteer at ‘Love Feeds’ event
Eight arrested in Gwinnett County after human trafficking investigation
SPALDING COUNTY GUNS
17 arrested in Spalding County for guns and drugs