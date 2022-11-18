Paulding County man arrested for inappropriately touching a girl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County man has been arrested after a teenage employee accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct.

56-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Wiggins is accused of touching a juvenile female in “the intimate areas of her body” in an office Nov. 2. Wiggins owns Harvest Time Market, where the girl worked. The girl’s parents contacted police and Wiggins was arrested Nov. 11.

Wiggins has been charged with three counts of sexual battery.

Anyone with information should contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 770-443-3047

