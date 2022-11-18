Scooter’s Coffee raises $203K for cancer research

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scooter’s Coffee raised $203,000 for cancer research through its Courage Cookies program.

The chain sold Courage Cookies during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The sugar cookies with pink sprinkles supported the Pink Agenda charity. 20 percent of the proceeds from each sale went to the charity and Scooter’s sold 333,000 cookies across its 28-state footprint. Customers were also able to make a separate donation at checkout.

Scooter’s Coffee LLC President Joe Thornton said “we extend gratitude to our amazing customers and Scooter’s Coffee family who have supported The Pink Agenda’s efforts to end this disease.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.