South Fulton leaders, residents want toxic landfill cleaned up

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Junk at a South Fulton landfill continues to burn more than four years after it caught fire. The state demanded the owner clean it up, but now there are new roadblocks.

South Fulton city councilman Jaceey Sebastian says the owner of the landfill along Bishop Road can’t be trusted to clean up the site.

“I think the state, even the federal government need to take a look at this site and look at all levels of government to try and bring a resolution to this,” said Sebastian.

In August, almost four years to the month after a massive fire at the landfill in 2018, a judge ordered owner Tandy Bullock to clean up the property by 2024 and give progress reports along the way. Bullock was ordered to show proof that he began the clean-up process. Just one month in, the state says he failed to do so. In response, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division this week asked a judge for an emergency hearing on the landfill.

“My concern about it coming to the woods and getting to the house. Even though we don’t own it, it’s our home,” said Sueanne Chapman, a South Fulton resident who lives near the landfill.

Footage captured Friday afternoon from the Atlanta News First chopper shows smoke still billowing from piles of debris. Neighbors worry about the fire spreading, but more importantly, they’re concerned about the toxic smoke.

“You don’t know what they’re burning so. We’re all exposed to it,” said Chapman.

Councilman Sebastian says there has been testing in this area. He says the EPA found concerning levels of six chemicals at the site.

“Breathing things that you don’t know what it is and doing that over a prolonged period of time for anyone young or old it’s obviously something that would impact one’s health,” said Sebastian.

Atlanta News First reached out to Bullock for comment, but he had not returned our call prior to the publishing of this article.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.