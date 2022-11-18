Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Virginia police department adds pony to its force

Ringo is the Virginia Tech Police Department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony. (WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member on its police force.

Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony, WDBJ reported.

“He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” John Tarter, with the police department, said.

Ringo share smiles with Virginia Tech students on campus, allowing the department to spread important information.

“He’s an ambassador of goodwill and spreading happiness,” Tarter said.

“I feel that if he can be a stress reliever and bring joy during difficult times then he earns his hay,” Ringo’s owner Leslie Gregg said.

She said the partnership started from her walks on Tech’s campus with Ringo.

“We happened to run into someone on campus that was overseeing the Virginia Tech Police Department and she said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve fallen in love with this pony. I’d love to have you come and be a part of our program,’” Gregg said.

The police department said the pony is a natural when it comes to crime prevention. And with his booties and a diaper, he’s suited for all terrains.

“They’ll ask, ‘Why do you have a police patrol pony?’ And of course, our answer is, ‘Why not?’ And it makes people happy and it promotes our programs and services,” Tarter said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The body of the Athens wife, mother and businesswoman was found Sept. 11, 2022.
Debbie Collier’s death was self-inflicted, police determine
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Hearing for Iowa teen who killed rapist moved to January
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval
Eight arrested in Gwinnett County after human trafficking investigation
FILE - Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington...
Jeffries makes historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi