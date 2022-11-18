Positively Georgia
Sale of beer with alcohol banned at World Cup stadiums

FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2015, file photo, Budweiser beer cans are seen at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla. World Cup organizers reportedly have made another late change in alcohol policy only two days before games start in Qatar by banning beer sales at the eight soccer stadiums in and around Doha. Media reports say Qatari authorities are pressing FIFA to ban all sales of long-time World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser at the eight venues. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight World Cup stadiums has been banned.

The decision comes only two days before the soccer tournament is set to start. Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches.

FIFA says the decision was made “following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA.”

Champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol is still expected to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums.

