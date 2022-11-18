Sale of beer with alcohol banned at World Cup stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight World Cup stadiums has been banned.

The decision comes only two days before the soccer tournament is set to start. Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches.

FIFA says the decision was made “following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA.”

Champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol is still expected to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums.

