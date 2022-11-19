Residents evacuated after 14 apartment units were damaged in Athens fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents are without a home after 14 units were damaged due to a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens Friday afternoon.

At about 5:30 pm., Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a fire at 2360 West Broad St. Officials have since said the fire has been extinguished.

According to officials, residents have been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

