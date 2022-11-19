‘Caring for Others’ helping feed thousands of Atlanta families ahead of Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Thanksgiving just a week away, “Caring for Others” is gearing up to put food on the table for thousands of families.

Organizers tell Atlanta News First since the first distribution event they have seen an increase in the number of individuals needing help with feeding their families.

“Our Harvest Distribution has been a priority since we started Caring For Others over two decades ago,” said Caring For Others, Inc. Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “People deserve to live their lives with dignity, and shouldn’t have to worry about basic necessities when we should be enjoying time with family and loved ones.”

On Saturday lines were consistent and steady outside the headquarters on Browns Mill Road.

Comfort & Care is our biggest distribution of the year where we will give 1,500 families in poverty a full Thanksgiving meal and some warm winter clothing just as winter is approaching,” said Richmond-Shockley. “The more volunteers and donations we have, the bigger we can make it. Inflation in the past year is threatening to send many from our community into poverty and we are blessed to be able to provide a good meal and some comfort to those that need it most.

NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey also attended Saturday’s event.

”I am honored to be on-site as an ambassador to Caring for Others during the Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution this year,” said Champ Bailey. “Ms. Shockley and her team are providing for families all over Georgia and around the world with food, clothing, disaster relief and more. I am thankful for Caring For Others’ life-changing mission this Thanksgiving and we hope you will support them this holiday season.”

Good Morning! We are live at the “Caring for Others” Harvest Distribution. 1,500+ families will be receiving free food for Thanksgiving. We have a live report at 9:30 on @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/d5erSEle6Q — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) November 19, 2022

NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey (WANF)

NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey (WANF)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.