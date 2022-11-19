Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT: Cold, Dry Weekend; Warming Next Week, Rain Showers

Saturday: Sunny Start, Cloudy Late; Sunday: Sunny skies, Even Colder
FIRST ALERT: Cold, Dry Weekend; Warming Next Week, Rain Showers
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A cold start this morning with clear skies and temperatures in the low 30′s. Expect sunny skies through mid-day with increasing clouds late. Highs today will be about 5-10 degrees below average. Sunday is even colder with a high of only 50 degrees. A few showers are possible on Tuesday and then a few showers on Thanksgiving with the heaviest rain late Thursday night, overnight and into early Friday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Temperatures are cooling across the area
First Alert Forecast | Much colder weather filters in tonight
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | Rainy, windy weather builds into North Georgia Thursday evening
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | Damp, gloomy weather arrives Sunday!
Rain is in the First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT | Wetter weather returns to end the workweek!