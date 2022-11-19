FIRST ALERT: Cold, Dry Weekend; Warming Next Week, Rain Showers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A cold start this morning with clear skies and temperatures in the low 30′s. Expect sunny skies through mid-day with increasing clouds late. Highs today will be about 5-10 degrees below average. Sunday is even colder with a high of only 50 degrees. A few showers are possible on Tuesday and then a few showers on Thanksgiving with the heaviest rain late Thursday night, overnight and into early Friday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.