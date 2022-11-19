Positively Georgia
Investigation underway outside Kroger in Ellenwood

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway at a Kroger in Ellenwood on Friday evening.

There is a heavy police presence just outside the grocery store located on Fairview Road.

Crime scene tape and several police cars were spotted outside of the store.

Bullet casings and crime scene tape were out in the parking lot.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

