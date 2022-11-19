Positively Georgia
Police continue searching for vehicle in fatal Atlanta shooting

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta continue to search for the vehicle officials say was used in a fatal drive-by shooting earlier this month.

According to police officials, a Volkswagen Passat with dark tinted windows, an inoperable front headline, and a red and white paper tag was used in a shooting on the 1000 block of Katherwood Drive SW. on Nov. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1.

