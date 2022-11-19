Police: Video shows shopping cart thieves in action at Academy Sports

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are searching to identify two suspected thieves who they believe committed a theft at Academy Sports.

The incident, according to police, occurred on Nov. 16.

In the video, two people can be seen in the Academy Sports parking lot removing items from a shopping cart to the trunk of a black SUV.

When the driver sped off, several items fell from the open trunk, leaving the parking lot scattered with items.

“No one ever said shoplifters were smart,” the department spokesperson stated in a news release.

Police said anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Thomas at athomas@snellville.org.

