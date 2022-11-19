‘Ted Lasso’ messages shoutout Atlanta’s soccer players as they gear up for World Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’ve driven around Atlanta, chances are you’ve seen this billboard.

Ted Lasso pens note to Georgia-native, Men's USA World Cup Fullback Shaq Moore. ((WANF/Mariya Murrow))

The quirky message is from none other than Ted Lasso; a fun-loving, fictional football coach known for his unconventional and unfiltered approach to the game.

And it’s not the only one.

The US soccer federation purchased 26 billboards across the country -- each one honoring a member of the men’s national soccer team, including Georgia’s own Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman and goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

“I think they’re phenomenal. I mean it really brings the popularity to the forefront of Ted Lasso and that he’s done for the sport,” said Josh Newton.

The messages are a mix of inspiring, witty and most of all encouraging. One billboard spotted in Snellville to Lilburn-native Sean Johnson reads in part “When your cleats hit the pitch, take a moment to think of who you are now, and the champ you’re about to be.”

And for Lawrenceville-native Center Back Walker Zimmerman whose billboard stands tall in Nashville, Coach Lasso had this to say:

Must be awfully exciting living and playing in the town that put the Nashville in Nashville hot chicken. Personally, I gotta stay under 500 scoville. Otherwise, I’ll be sweatin’ through my sweater and sweaterin’ through my sweats. When you take the pitch with the USMNT, I know you’ll be channeling your inner ghost pepper. Floatin’ past that spice meter. All those other fellas will be beggin’ for a glass of milk once Zimmerman gets simmerin.’ Go EXTRA HOT.

The billboards are long, but the message is clear.

“Go get ‘em, Team USA.” - Ted Lasso.

The US Men’s Team will open their first 2022 World Cup Match against Wales on Monday at 2 p.m. EST.

