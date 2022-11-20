Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Dispute between friends’ ends in deadly shooting in Riverdale

Police sirens
Police sirens(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a “dispute between friends” turned deadly on Saturday afternoon in Riverdale.

According to police officials, officers responded to the 6600 block of Black Bend Court after reports of a person shot around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a local hospital. According to officials, the “victim later succumbed to his injuries.” During the investigation, officers learned that there was an ongoing dispute between the victim and 36-year-old Trone Taylor.

Taylor was taken into custody on the scene. Taylor faces malice murder, and possession of a weapon during the Commission of a Felony.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lanett officers investigating shooting involving six people
Man shot after ‘verbal altercation with spouse’ in southwest Atlanta
'Caring for others' Thanksgiving distribution
‘Caring for Others’ helping feed thousands of Atlanta families ahead of Thanksgiving
“Caring for Others” Harvest Distribution feeds thousands of Atlanta families
Thieves steal clothes, items from Academy Sports