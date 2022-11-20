‘Dispute between friends’ ends in deadly shooting in Riverdale

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a “dispute between friends” turned deadly on Saturday afternoon in Riverdale.

According to police officials, officers responded to the 6600 block of Black Bend Court after reports of a person shot around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a local hospital. According to officials, the “victim later succumbed to his injuries.” During the investigation, officers learned that there was an ongoing dispute between the victim and 36-year-old Trone Taylor.

Taylor was taken into custody on the scene. Taylor faces malice murder, and possession of a weapon during the Commission of a Felony.

