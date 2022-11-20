Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, Cold, Breezy Sunday; Warmer Temperatures This Week

Decreasing Clouds today but high temperatures will only be in the 40′s.
FIRST ALERT: Cold, Dry Sunday; Warmer Temperatures This Week
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A cloudy, breezy and cold Sunday. Wind chills will be in the mid 40′s all day. Monday will be sunnier and warmer with highs in the mid 50′s. Expect a few showers on Tuesday. Temperatures warm to the 60′s on Wednesday and Thursday! Thanksgiving should be dry with partly cloudy skies. Rain showers hold off until Friday.

