FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, Cold, Breezy Sunday; Warmer Temperatures This Week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A cloudy, breezy and cold Sunday. Wind chills will be in the mid 40′s all day. Monday will be sunnier and warmer with highs in the mid 50′s. Expect a few showers on Tuesday. Temperatures warm to the 60′s on Wednesday and Thursday! Thanksgiving should be dry with partly cloudy skies. Rain showers hold off until Friday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.