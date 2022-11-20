FIRST ALERT | Wetter weather arrives around the Thanksgiving holiday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A complex weather pattern is forecast to develop across the southeastern United Sates Thanksgiving week; producing a chance of rain and thunderstorms across North Georgia.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the details of the extended forecast. As new data comes in and confidence in the forecast grows, alterations to the Thanksgiving and Black Friday forecasts are expected.

You can watch a live-streamed forecast and ask Thanksgiving forecast questions here between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.

The forecast turns wetter Thanksgiving, into Black Friday. The exact timing of the rain remains uncertain. But, a period of wet weather is expected. The greatest chance of rain arrives across North Georgia Thursday evening and persists through midday Friday. A large portion of Thanksgiving may end up being dry if the storm system moves at a slower pass and rain does not increase until after sunset.

Regardless of exact timing, impacts to your Thanksgiving evening and Black Friday plans are possible.

While the risk of severe weather is low, a few thunderstorms are possible; especially during the day Friday. A strong thunderstorm, or two, cannot be totally ruled out at this time. If the wetter of the scenarios pans out, between 1/2″ and 1″ of rain will fall across much of North Georgia between Thursday and Friday evenings.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated.

