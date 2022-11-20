Fulton County Attorney’s office ensures warmth with coat giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As it gets closer to winter and the temperatures drop, the Fulton County Attorney’s office is doing its part to keep kids warm.

Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff Saturday morning.

More than 600 women, men, and children’s coats were available, to choose from along with hats, gloves, and scarves.

Willis tells Atlanta News First that the demand for coats increases every year.

