Fulton County families grow a bit larger at National Adoption Day ceremony

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On National Adoption Day, at the Fulton County Juvenile Justice Center, there was an adoption ceremony, full of emotion as families started their new lives.

When Charles Daniel’s sister passed away, he knew there was something he had to do.

“Her father is gone, mom is gone so that just let me know I need to step up to the plate,” he said.

His six-year-old niece, Blessing, was left without both parents, and since then he has been a father figure to her.

“To know that I can be a change in her life, that’s the most important part,” said Daniel.

After a long, arduous process, the day has finally come, adoption day, where he will officially have Blessing under his care.

“It’s been a rocky road but overall, it’s been a great experience,” said Daniel.

“I know this is not an easy point to get to. There are lots of court dates and times. Thank you for persevering, thank you for opening your hearts,” said Judge Shalanda Miller at the ceremony.

Daniel said nothing will really change after adoption day. He has always treated blessing as his own, but now everything is on paper. The adoption isn’t just helping Blessing, but for Daniel, it’s a blessing to become her legal parent. He vows to dedicate his heart, to raising her the right way.

“We will keep moving forward, keep growing and try to keep her on the right path and guide her in the right direction, making sure she makes the right decisions in life,” said Daniel.

