Investigation underway after a car slammed into a Lithonia home on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after emergency officials say a car slammed into a home in Lithonia on Saturday evening.

According to officials, the crash happened at the 5800 block of Wind Gate Lane.

According to DeKalb County police officials, “it was a car accident with minor injuries.” It is unknown the extent of the injuries.

Car slams into Lithonia home on Saturday evening (Atlanta News First)

Atlanta News First crew captured photos and video of damage sustained to the front of the home and the first-floor window.

Crews also spotted what appears to be a red coupe with major front-end damage being towed.

Emergency crews are investigating what led up to the crash. There is no official word on if anyone was home at the time or who specifically was injured.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.

