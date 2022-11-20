Man, 21, dead, several others injured after being hit by car on Atlanta interstate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 21-year-old man is dead and several others are injured after a car crash.

Officials said officers responded to the crash on I-20 eastbound at Turner Hill Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

“While en route, the call was updated that several occupants of the vehicles involved were standing outside of the vehicles when they were struck by another vehicle,” a news release stated.

When officers arrived, they located victims on both sides of the interstate. They found a 21-year-old man who died after being hit and two females (one in her 20s the other in her 40s) who were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

