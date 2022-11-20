Positively Georgia
41-year-old man arrested after police say he stabbed two people at Decatur home

A police car.(Source: Associated Press)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A stabbing investigation is underway in DeKalb County on Sunday afternoon.

According to DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the 4900 block of Wilkins Station Drive after reports of a person stabbed around 2:47 p.m. Upon arrival, police say 70-year-old Lavon Draine was located with “stab wounds to his torso” and 35-year-old Ashley Hackett was stabbed inside the home.

Both Draine and Hackett were rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to police officials, “our investigation indicates 41-year-old Romes Biffle entered his mother’s residence as the two victims were visiting with her. The suspect suddenly stabbed both victims and threatened his mother before leaving the location on foot. He later returned back to the residence and was arrested without incident.”

Officials say Biffle faces aggravated assault charges.

