Man shot after ‘verbal altercation with spouse’ in southwest Atlanta
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a “verbal altercation” escalated to a man being shot on Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.”
According to officials, investigators and the domestic violence unit responded to the scene. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.
