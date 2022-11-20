Positively Georgia
Man shot after ‘verbal altercation with spouse’ in southwest Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a “verbal altercation” escalated to a man being shot on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.”

According to officials, investigators and the domestic violence unit responded to the scene. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

