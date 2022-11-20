Man shot, killed by police after chase in Paulding County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man reportedly driving with a suspended license was shot to death early Sunday morning after leading deputies on a chase in Paulding County.

The incident happened just before 10.00 a.m. near the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said when deputies tried to pull over the driver, Billy Denton, gunfire erupted between him and the deputies.

When the deputies went back to the suspect’s vehicle, Mr. Denton said that he was not going back to jail and racked a round in his pistol,” said Sheriff Gary Gulledge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Denton then left the scene and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended at West Memorial Drive adjacent to Bolton Furniture within the city limits of Dallas.

“The suspect’s vehicle attempted to pass another marked Paulding Co SO vehicle and sideswiped that vehicle on the driver’s side with its passenger side. That impact caused the suspect to lose control of his vehicle, rotating clockwise and striking a guardrail with its driver’s side. The suspect’s vehicle was disabled and there was another exchange of gunfire between the suspect and deputies,” Gulledge added.

Denton was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating per protocol.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.