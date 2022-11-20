Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kickoff return TD

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returns a kick for 103 yards
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returns a kick for 103 yards(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards to become the NFL career leader with nine touchdowns Sunday against Chicago.

Patterson, a 10-year veteran, caught the ball in the end zone and gathered a head of steam, and outran the coverage up the middle. Matthew Adams missed a tackle attempt when he dove at Patterson’s feet, and Patterson was too fast for Elijah Hicks to catch as he approached the end zone.

Patterson broke the record he shared with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington, each of whom had eight. He is in his second season with the Falcons and had his first return for a touchdown since 2020 with Chicago. He also returned kickoffs for scores with Minnesota and New England.

Patterson’s big moment overshadowed a fumble he lost on the previous possession that set up a Chicago touchdown.

The game was tied 17-all at halftime.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews walks off the field following practice at NFL...
Falcons player Jake Matthews and his wife Meggi welcome new baby
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota throws during the first half of an NFL football game...
First-place Falcons hope to keep running against Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Falcons add depth at cornerback, acquire Fenton from Chiefs
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo is congratulated by teammates after kicking a field...
Koo’s OT FG lifts Falcons to improbable 37-34 win over Panthers, lead NFC South