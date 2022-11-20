Three killed, one injured after four shootings in 24 hours in metro Atlanta
Gun violence plagues metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There have been multiple shootings in the past 24 hours, including three fatal shootings.
Police say a man was shot and killed on Saturday evening on Peachtree Street.
According to officials, police received a call for a person shot at 29 Peachtree St. SW. around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to his body. Officials say the man, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to Grady hospital where he later died from his injuries.
According to officials, “we believe it was an escalated dispute between two individuals.” Officials say the shooter “is believed to be an African-American” male who was “wearing a red hoody and a black jacket he was last seen leaving in a vehicle. Right now working with partners in the area,” according to Germain Dearlove, Homicide Commander for the Atlanta Police Department.
On Friday evening, a man was shot and killed at a Kroger on Fairview Road in Ellenwood.
According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.” Officials say an argument between the man and his “spouse” escalated.
Also on Saturday, police responded to the 6600 block of Black Bend Court after reports of a person shot around 1 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a local hospital. According to officials, the “victim later succumbed to his injuries.”
If any witnesses were in the area during the shooting, please contact Crimestoppers.
RELATED:
- UPDATE: No one with gun arrested near Stephenson High School, school on soft lockdown
- Two arrested after Chamblee officer shot in DeKalb County, police say
- KFC employee shot while outside on break, barber shop shot up in NW Atlanta
- Persons of interest sought in shooting on James P. Brawley Drive
- GBI identifies man killed by officer after road rage incident in Atlanta
- Police search for gunman after double shooting in Lithonia neighborhood
- Student dies after being shot near Norcross High School
- Gun possibly fired near Shiloh High School on Friday afternoon
- Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Athens
- Police: Man shot, injured after ‘an altercation with brother-in-law escalated’
- One injured, one arrested after a shooting in Druid Hills section of Atlanta
- Shooting reported at The Mall at Stonecrest, police say
- Atlanta police to increase patrols after 4 people were shot near AUC library
- ‘Think about your actions,’ family speaks after metro Atlanta man killed on I-285
- Two homicides in metro Atlanta under investigation Thursday afternoon
- Standoff with murder suspect in Clayton County ends with death of suspect, K9
- Suspect named after woman found dead at Gwinnett County construction site
- Shooting investigation underway in southeast Atlanta
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.