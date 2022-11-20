Three killed, one injured after four shootings in 24 hours in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There have been multiple shootings in the past 24 hours, including three fatal shootings.

Police say a man was shot and killed on Saturday evening on Peachtree Street.

According to officials, police received a call for a person shot at 29 Peachtree St. SW. around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to his body. Officials say the man, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to Grady hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to officials, “we believe it was an escalated dispute between two individuals.” Officials say the shooter “is believed to be an African-American” male who was “wearing a red hoody and a black jacket he was last seen leaving in a vehicle. Right now working with partners in the area,” according to Germain Dearlove, Homicide Commander for the Atlanta Police Department.

On Friday evening, a man was shot and killed at a Kroger on Fairview Road in Ellenwood.

According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.” Officials say an argument between the man and his “spouse” escalated.

Also on Saturday, police responded to the 6600 block of Black Bend Court after reports of a person shot around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a local hospital. According to officials, the “victim later succumbed to his injuries.”

If any witnesses were in the area during the shooting, please contact Crimestoppers.

