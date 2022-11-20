‘We need to stop.’ Family grieves young victim of gun violence in metro Atlanta
ELLENWOOD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Saturday, a metro Atlanta family grieved together as part of a vigil in honor of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in that same parking lot less than 24 hours prior.
“This is senseless, you’re not hurting not one person, you’re hurting families. You’re even hurting your own families. Stop,” said Angela Cooley, the great-aunt of NiKeem Hargrove.
Roughly 40 people lit candles, released balloons, and shared stories about Hargrove.
His family said Hargrove had just graduated from Martin Luther King High School in DeKalb County in May.
“He was such a joy to be around. It really sucks. Smart. He was so smart,” said Nikirah Kennedy, Hargrove’s sister.
According to his family, Hargrove had a bright future and was studying to earn his real estate license.
“I’m heartbroken. He broke my heart into a million pieces,” said Latange Smith, Hargrove’s mom, through tears.
According to police, Hargrove was shot and killed as part of a dispute that originated inside the Kroger on Fairview Road in Ellenwood.
Police were called at roughly 8 p.m. on Friday evening.
According to a police spokesperson, Omarion Thomas, 18, was in custody in connection to the shooting.
“We need to stop. It’s time for us to be thankful, it’s thanksgiving. Come on,” said Cooley.
A spokesperson for the Henry County Police Department said they’re still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
Hargrove’s family said they did not know why he was targeted or what led up to the gunfire.
According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.” Officials say an argument between the man and his “spouse” escalated.
Also on Saturday, police responded to the 6600 block of Black Bend Court after reports of a person shot around 1 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a local hospital. According to officials, the “victim later succumbed to his injuries.”
