Over 20 people displaced after early-morning apartment fire in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire ripped through an apartment building in DeKalb County early Monday morning.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department says the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. about a fire at Ellis Apartments in the 1600 block of Post Oak Drive in Clarkston. The fire caused significant damage to several apartments at the complex. Firefighters say it appears to have started on the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is now out. Fire officials say 20-25 people are displaced.

“We have a rough number right now, about 20-25 people have been displaced. We have Red Cross en route to this location to assist with housing for those residents,” said Captain Jaeson Daniels, DeKalb County Public Information Officer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

