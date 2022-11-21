Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail

Inmate dies after incident inside Fulton County Jail
Inmate dies after incident inside Fulton County Jail
By Joyce Lupiani and Patrick Quinn
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail.

Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began trying to figure out a way to help severe overcrowding at the jail several months ago.

However, activists pushed for people to be released instead, saying many people in jail were simply there because they could not afford to “pay their way out.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta Public Safety Committee discusses leasing 700 more jail beds for Fulton County

Dickens said at the time that sending the inmates from Fulton County Jail to the city jail would only be a temporary solution while the city works to reduce crime.

In addition to the overcrowding, there have been several concerning deaths over the last few months. Additionally, a deputy was stabbed at the jail in September.

RELATED STORIES

Inmate accused of stabbing deputy at Fulton County Jail due in court

Inmate death at Fulton County Jail prompts multi-agency investigation

Woman accused of trying to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail arrested

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Savings and discounts were all over Salmon Run Mall on Sunday.
Atlanta Police upping presence, asking shoppers to be vigilant during holiday season
Early voting underway in Senate runoff
Michael Lundmark, Founder of Jekyll Brewing holding southern inspired IPA
Georgia business owners ask customers to shop locally
Vacant apartment complex (Forest Cove)
Firefighters battle flames at vacant apartments in southeast Atlanta
Firefighters battle flames at vacant apartments in southeast Atlanta