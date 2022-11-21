Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail.

Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began trying to figure out a way to help severe overcrowding at the jail several months ago.

However, activists pushed for people to be released instead, saying many people in jail were simply there because they could not afford to “pay their way out.”

Dickens said at the time that sending the inmates from Fulton County Jail to the city jail would only be a temporary solution while the city works to reduce crime.

In addition to the overcrowding, there have been several concerning deaths over the last few months. Additionally, a deputy was stabbed at the jail in September.

