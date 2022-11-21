Atlanta Ronald McDonald House gears up to feed families this Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many families at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House are about to spend their Thanksgiving far away from home. Our community is trying to bring “home,” to them.

It is a chaotic kitchen today at Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta.

“Fresh salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions!” said a volunteer with Gas South working in the kitchen.

”Gas South is here today to prepare meals for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Michelle Pierce with Gas South.

Volunteers are helping Chef Jeff get ready to feed families on Thanksgiving.

”The Ronald McDonald House provides housing and amenities for families who have to travel to Atlanta for pediatric healthcare,” said Alissa Scherb with Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“I felt this tremendous sense of warmth and hope. There is so much to be said for going through difficult times, and having a community of people with shared experiences who can give you that embrace and that help and support,” said Pierce.

This Thanksgiving won’t be at “home” for some families, but it will still be a day surrounded by people who are walking the journey they are walking, eating food made with love, in a place created to take care of them.

”When we are surrounded by our family, at home there is just nothing like that. I know that they feel a sense of family when they are here, and that gives me a sense of pride,” said Chef Jeff at Atlanta Ronald McDonald House.

