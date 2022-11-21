Clayton County man shot, killed by officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County man is dead after being shot by an officer.

19-year-old Eric Holmes was stopped by an officer in Morrow and questioned about a stolen car. Holmes got in the vehicle and drove away; the officer then commanded Holmes to stop before firing several shots into the vehicle after Holmes drove away.

Holmes drove into a ditch about a quarter mile away and was arrested. He was taken to Southern Regional Hospital where he later died.

Police recovered two handguns from the vehicle.

