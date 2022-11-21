Positively Georgia
Court of Appeals denies motion to delay Saturday early voting ahead of runoff

From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker(Contributed)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia has denied a motion to delay early in-person voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving throughout the state.

The Attorney General’s office filed the motion Monday morning but it was denied by the evening hours.

Court of Appeals of the state of Georgia
Court of Appeals of the state of Georgia(WANF)

Early voting for the runoff is required from Nov. 28 until Dec 2. But state law doesn’t allow a Saturday early voting option if it follows a Thursday or Friday state holiday. The weekend before the election is also off-limits.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had issued guidance saying state law doesn’t allow voting this Saturday because it’s the day after a state holiday.

Warnock’s campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sued the state, arguing early voting should be allowed that day.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

